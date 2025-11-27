Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Kellanova $K

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on K. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2%

K opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

