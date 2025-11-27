Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,572,000 after buying an additional 364,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CRH by 100.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 226,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in CRH by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 170,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

