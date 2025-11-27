Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Devon Energy by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.88.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

