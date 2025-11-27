Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $656,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 127.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,592,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,830,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,280,000 after buying an additional 401,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after acquiring an additional 450,099 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after acquiring an additional 865,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $178.64 and a one year high of $234.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.14.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 37.62%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $225.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

