Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ON by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in ON by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of ON from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Singular Research raised ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

ON Stock Up 3.5%

ON stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

