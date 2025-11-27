Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 186.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

