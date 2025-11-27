Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of MUFG opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

