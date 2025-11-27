Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Codex Capital Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This trade represents a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

