Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $4,847,943.87 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $4,847,943.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,613.85. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $4,823,841.33.

On Thursday, November 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.26, for a total value of $6,993,826.74.

On Thursday, October 9th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $5,522,558.58.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total transaction of $5,594,866.20.

On Thursday, September 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $5,448,456.09.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.45, for a total value of $5,729,481.45.

NYSE:NET opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average is $199.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DZ Bank raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

