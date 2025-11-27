Claire Mazumdar Sells 41,163 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 41,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $776,334.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 309,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,563.12. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Claire Mazumdar sold 11,445 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $216,539.40.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Claire Mazumdar sold 13,289 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $250,364.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

