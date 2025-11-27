Claire Mazumdar Sells 41,163 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAXGet Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 41,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $776,334.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 309,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,563.12. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 13th, Claire Mazumdar sold 11,445 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $216,539.40.
  • On Wednesday, October 15th, Claire Mazumdar sold 13,289 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $250,364.76.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCAX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.