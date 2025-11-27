Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,883 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Citigroup worth $199,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

