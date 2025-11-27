Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,431,026.90. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 281,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock worth $79,621,482 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

