Christos Dimopoulos Sells 25,300 Shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) VP Christos Dimopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $2,387,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 104,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,865,156.69. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Barclays raised Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

