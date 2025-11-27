Choreo LLC Sells 3,403 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $204.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

