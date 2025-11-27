Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Choreo LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,887 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 34.1%

EFV opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

