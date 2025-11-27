Choreo LLC Purchases 36,177 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,067,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 386,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,812.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 248,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VDE stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $134.84.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.