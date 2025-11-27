Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 199.0% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

PGR stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.90 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

