Choreo LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $412.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.17.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

