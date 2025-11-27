Choreo LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Alerus Financial $ALRS

Choreo LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $6,040,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,123,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Alerus Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $552.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.41 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

