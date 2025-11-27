Choreo LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Avion Wealth boosted its position in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

