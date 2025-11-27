Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO Edward Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $16,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,493,199.24. The trade was a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of MS stock opened at $168.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Morgan Stanley to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

