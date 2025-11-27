Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Choreo LLC lifted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $884.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $558.13 and a 1-year high of $895.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $799.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $887.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

