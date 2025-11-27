Choreo LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,717,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $501,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $244,687,000. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.