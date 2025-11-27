Choreo LLC Buys 19,559 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APi Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,493,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,357,000 after buying an additional 453,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,249,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,073,000 after acquiring an additional 621,761 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in APi Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,783 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in APi Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,507,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.09 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $41,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,868,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,254,885.60. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,910,000 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

