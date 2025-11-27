Choreo LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 107.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 126,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $344.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.90.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC upped their price target on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.74.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

