China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) vs. Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Head to Head Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of China Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

China Pharma has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Pharma and Hepion Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $4.05 million 2.02 -$3.08 million ($0.57) -2.86 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.93 million ($72.15) 0.00

China Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Hepion Pharmaceuticals. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hepion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -85.56% -63.93% -31.42% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -812.56% -207.31%

Summary

China Pharma beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. Its products include Cerebroprotein Hydroloysate injection to treat memory decline and attention deficit; Gastrodin injection for tiredness, loss of concentration, poor sleep, and traumatic syndromes of the brain; Propylgallate injection to treat cerebral thrombosis, coronary heart disease, and after surgery complications; Ozagrel Sodium to treat acute thrombotic cerebral infarction and dyskinesia; Alginic Sodium Diester injection for ischemic heart, cerebrovascular, and high lipoprotein blood diseases; Bumetanide injection to treat edema diseases; and Candesartan for hypertension. In addition, the company provides Roxithromycin dispersible tablets for pharyngitis and tonsillitis; Cefaclor dispersible tablets for tympanitis, lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infections, and skin/skin tissue infection; Cefalexin capsules for acute tonsillitis; Andrographolide for sore throat caused by upper respiratory tract infection; Clarithromycin granules and capsules; and Naproxen Sodium and PseudophedrineHydrochlorida sustained release tablets. Further it offers Hepatocyte growth-promoting factor, Tiopronin, Compound Ammonium Glycyrrhetate S, and Omeparzole for the treatment of digestive diseases. Additionally, the company provides Vitamin B6 injection; Granisetron Hydrochloride injection to treat nausea and vomiting caused by radiotherapy and chemotherapy during the treatment of malignant tumors; Noni Enzyme, a food supplement; sanitizers; and masks. It offers its products through distributors, its network of sales offices, and sales representatives. The company is based in Haikou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

