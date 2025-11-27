Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Twilio worth $154,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 13.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,661.12. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. FBN Securities upgraded Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.