Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 130,520 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130,520 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Carpenter Technology worth $148,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $318.92 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $342.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.