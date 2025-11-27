Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of ON Semiconductor worth $142,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.12.

ON stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $74.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

