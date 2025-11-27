Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Cboe Global Markets worth $137,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Promethium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% during the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,793,000 after acquiring an additional 195,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.