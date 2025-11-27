Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $158,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

