Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $180.62 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Steel Dynamics worth $180,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 306.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $167.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

