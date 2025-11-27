Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $179.02 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of GoDaddy worth $179,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 170.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.94 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

