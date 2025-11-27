Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $167.33 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of American Water Works worth $167,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

