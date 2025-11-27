Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $152 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,545 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Robert Half worth $151,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter worth about $71,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 80.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 174.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 559,175 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 27.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 457,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 377,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $78.41.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 153.25%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $187,799.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,125.44. This trade represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

