Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $146.40 Million Holdings in Loews Corporation $L

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Loews worth $146,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 956.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. Loews Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $109.06.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

