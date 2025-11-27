Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $140.12 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of TC Energy worth $140,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2,757.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.