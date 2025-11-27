Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Waters Corporation $WAT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Waters worth $150,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Waters by 533.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $407.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

