Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,546,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $179,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,337,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 101,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 600.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 720,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 128.5% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

