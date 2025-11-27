Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 172,210 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957,331 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of HP worth $170,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in HP by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $37.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

