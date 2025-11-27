Charles River Associates’ (CRAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $239.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Charles River Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $177.36 on Monday. Charles River Associates has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.29.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $305,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,619.74. This trade represents a 10.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Associates by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Charles River Associates in the first quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

