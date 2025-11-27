Charles Cohn Acquires 257,210 Shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 257,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $272,642.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 31,053,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,916,475.74. This represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Nerdy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nerdy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRDY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nerdy

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.