CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 123.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.