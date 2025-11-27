Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 539.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,769,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,401 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 936,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,149,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 591.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 137,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,768 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

