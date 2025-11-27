Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%.The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

