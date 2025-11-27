Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

