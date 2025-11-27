Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.60 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJT

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BSJT opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

