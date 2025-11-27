Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 787,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 418,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research raised Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.74. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 125.62%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.