Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Post were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 1.9%

POST stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Post declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

