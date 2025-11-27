Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.14 Million Stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLXR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,053,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 464,497 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Tandem Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tandem Financial LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

TCW Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

